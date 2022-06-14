Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 562,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.37% of BlackRock worth $515,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK opened at $598.72 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $582.58 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $656.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $760.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $90.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.06%.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $873.86.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

