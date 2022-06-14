Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,937,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,325 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.0% of Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.42% of Johnson & Johnson worth $1,871,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.50.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $171.41 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.67. The stock has a market cap of $451.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 60.92%.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,842 shares of company stock worth $11,149,079. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

