Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,535,543 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,213 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 0.5% of Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.35% of Netflix worth $925,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Netflix by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Pivotal Research lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities lowered Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Netflix from $497.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Netflix from $420.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.08.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $169.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.52 and its 200-day moving average is $384.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

