Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $1.28 Billion Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,690,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 985,096 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 0.7% of Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,280,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $634,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $7,972,000. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 79,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.26.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $47.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.70 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.38 and a 200-day moving average of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

