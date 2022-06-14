Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $766.42 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,296,953 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,960 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.19% of Walmart worth $766,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Lipe & Dalton increased its position in shares of Walmart by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 286.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 344 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.56.

NYSE WMT opened at $118.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.06 and a 200-day moving average of $141.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $326.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,950 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.