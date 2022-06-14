Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,385,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,894 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.41% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $795,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,229,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,205,000 after purchasing an additional 801,354 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 267,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.60.

MRK opened at $84.61 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $94.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.72. The company has a market cap of $213.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

