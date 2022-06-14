Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,613,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 161,098 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.30% of United Parcel Service worth $560,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,613,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,347,344,000 after buying an additional 403,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,435,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,443,951,000 after acquiring an additional 260,465 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,219,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,976,004,000 after acquiring an additional 46,899 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,735,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,872,413,000 after acquiring an additional 370,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,459,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,540,515,000 after acquiring an additional 219,836 shares in the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $175.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $153.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $165.34 and a one year high of $233.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.91.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.69.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

