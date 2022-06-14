Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 15,414 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,414 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.14% of ASML worth $443,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in ASML by 51.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in ASML by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in ASML by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in ASML by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of ASML stock opened at $492.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $571.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $656.03. The company has a market cap of $201.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $491.62 and a 12-month high of $895.93.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a $4.1903 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01468%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

ASML has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ASML from €767.00 ($798.96) to €630.00 ($656.25) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ASML from €945.00 ($984.38) to €960.00 ($1,000.00) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $813.50.

ASML Profile (Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.