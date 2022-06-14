PARSIQ Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $18.15 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000502 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.49 or 0.00216320 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000154 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000304 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $444.49 or 0.02024818 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005945 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 164.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000162 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 164,750,032 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

