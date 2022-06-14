PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $74.83 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $71.83 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.15. The company has a market cap of $86.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.83.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

