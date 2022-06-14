PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Raised by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 78.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in PayPal by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,334,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,194 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,199 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in PayPal by 66,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $260,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,024 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,727,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,280,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,555 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PYPL opened at $73.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.99 and a 200-day moving average of $127.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $71.83 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $85.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stephens started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.83.

PayPal Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.