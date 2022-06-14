Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,052,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 292,778 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 3.65% of Pembina Pipeline worth $608,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PBA. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PBA traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,159. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $42.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PBA. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.63.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

