PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Acquires 5,100 Shares of Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) by 392.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ares Acquisition were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Ares Acquisition by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,607,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,721,000 after acquiring an additional 607,486 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,140,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Ares Acquisition by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 102,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 37,755 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $974,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Acquisition by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAC opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78. Ares Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87.

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

