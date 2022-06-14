PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) by 162.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Slam were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Slam by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 95,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 32,901 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Slam by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 511,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 92,534 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slam during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slam during the third quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Slam by 142.6% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 72,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 42,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLAM stock opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. Slam Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76.

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

