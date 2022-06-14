PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Has $50,000 Stock Holdings in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB – Get Rating) by 207.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 18,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,509 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 72.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

OACB opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $10.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

