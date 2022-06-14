PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Invests $56,000 in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shay Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 405,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 11,001 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 949,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,909,000 after purchasing an additional 8,887 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 199,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 110,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inherent Group LP grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 507,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,636,000 after purchasing an additional 281,323 shares in the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MX opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average of $17.95. The company has a market cap of $766.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $14.66 and a one year high of $26.40.

Magnachip Semiconductor ( NYSE:MX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $104.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MX shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

