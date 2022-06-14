Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the May 15th total of 22,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Perma-Pipe International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 729.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 477,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perma-Pipe International in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Perma-Pipe International in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. 22.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Perma-Pipe International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of PPIH traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $8.51. 8,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,828. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $69.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.90. Perma-Pipe International has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $15.70.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.13 million during the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 4.14%.

About Perma-Pipe International

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers provides and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

