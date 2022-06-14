Pervasip Corp. (OTCMKTS:PVSP) Short Interest Update

Pervasip Corp. (OTCMKTS:PVSP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 123.4% from the May 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,293,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PVSP traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,237,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,876,621. Pervasip has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.
Pervasip Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pervasip (PVSP)
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Don’t Read Too Much Into Oracle’s Great Results
Receive News & Ratings for Pervasip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pervasip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.