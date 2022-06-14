Pervasip Corp. (OTCMKTS:PVSP) Short Interest Update

Pervasip Corp. (OTCMKTS:PVSP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 123.4% from the May 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,293,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PVSP traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,237,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,876,621. Pervasip has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

Pervasip Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pervasip Corporation focuses on developing cloud-based applications to monitor and control greenhouse facilities. It intends to develop and deliver products and technologies to agricultural markets; develop scientific methods for the analysis of cannabinoids in flowers, concentrates, and edibles; and assist medical marijuana specialty production facilities to regulate, calculate proper dosage, and understand the importance of consistency in product.

