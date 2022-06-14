PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.34 Per Share

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.341 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from PetroChina’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.34.

PetroChina has a payout ratio of 36.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PetroChina to earn $10.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

PetroChina stock opened at $54.02 on Tuesday. PetroChina has a 1-year low of $38.63 and a 1-year high of $57.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

PetroChina ( NYSE:PTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $114.80 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that PetroChina will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of PetroChina by 110.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 31,335 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PetroChina by 16.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of PetroChina in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PetroChina by 48.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 12,833 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of PetroChina by 16.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PTR shares. Citigroup raised shares of PetroChina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

