PetroChina Company Limited (PTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 16th

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.341 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from PetroChina’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.34.

PetroChina has a payout ratio of 36.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PetroChina to earn $10.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Shares of NYSE PTR opened at $54.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. PetroChina has a 1-year low of $38.63 and a 1-year high of $57.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.83 and its 200-day moving average is $49.76.

PetroChina ( NYSE:PTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $114.80 billion for the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 3.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PetroChina will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of PetroChina by 13,625.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 87,745 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PetroChina by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 45,881 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of PetroChina by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 31,335 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PetroChina by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 26,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of PetroChina by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 25,108 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PTR. Citigroup raised PetroChina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

