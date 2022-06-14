PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $29,658.00

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a market cap of $487,627.80 and approximately $29,658.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded down 32.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PhoenixDAO alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,473.71 or 1.00083449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004453 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004457 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001893 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Coin Profile

PhoenixDAO is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,000,000 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PhoenixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PhoenixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.