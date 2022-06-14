PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Short Interest Down 46.5% in May

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a drop of 46.5% from the May 15th total of 69,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

PCQ stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.01. The stock had a trading volume of 47,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,985. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $20.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.52.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $337,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.