Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Acquired by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 53,722 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth about $3,989,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 16,209 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 422.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 39,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $76.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.80.

Shares of PDD traded up $6.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.68. 326,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,478,163. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $133.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.13 and its 200-day moving average is $49.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $2.68. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 13.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

