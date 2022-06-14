Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACXW) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACXW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 90.6% from the May 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:PACXW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 330 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,587. Pioneer Merger has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.19.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pioneer Merger stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACXW – Get Rating) by 159.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Pioneer Merger were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

