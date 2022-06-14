Planning Center Inc. Invests $1.33 Million in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Planning Center Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000. Home Depot accounts for about 1.1% of Planning Center Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.86.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,197 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $284.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a market capitalization of $292.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $300.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

