Planning Center Inc. Invests $214,000 in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Planning Center Inc. bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PDM. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 170,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 963,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,705,000 after buying an additional 427,415 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $909,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 15,118 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PDM stock opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.89. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.95.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $136.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.88 million. Analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 210.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

In other news, CAO Laura P. Moon sold 7,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $122,718.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,001 shares in the company, valued at $756,246.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenn Gary Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $80,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,889.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

