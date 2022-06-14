Planning Center Inc. Makes New $300,000 Investment in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Planning Center Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEC opened at $95.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.84 and a 1-year high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

In other news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $135,772.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $78,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,498.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,821 shares of company stock worth $5,189,283. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WEC. Mizuho increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

