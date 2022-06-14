Planning Center Inc. Makes New $485,000 Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Planning Center Inc. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.4% of Planning Center Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.27.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $138.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $131.94 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $332.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $4,884,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,347,910.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

