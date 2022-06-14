Planning Center Inc. Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Planning Center Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 174,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,033,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up 6.4% of Planning Center Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Planning Center Inc. owned 0.12% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $841,000. NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $561,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $187,000.

DFAT opened at $41.64 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $41.29 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.89.

