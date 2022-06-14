Plastiques du Val de Loire (EPA:PVL) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of Plastiques du Val de Loire (EPA:PVL – Get Rating) traded up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €4.89 ($5.09) and last traded at €4.89 ($5.09). 6,040 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €4.86 ($5.06).
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €5.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is €5.84.
Plastiques du Val de Loire Company Profile (EPA:PVL)
Further Reading
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Applied Materials Stock a Supply Chain Regain Play
Receive News & Ratings for Plastiques du Val de Loire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plastiques du Val de Loire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.