Polis (POLIS) Reaches Market Cap of $583,878.95

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Polis has a total market capitalization of $583,878.95 and $12,484.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polis has traded down 35.5% against the dollar. One Polis coin can now be purchased for about $0.0594 or 0.00000264 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003931 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.47 or 0.00576547 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004100 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00164785 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

