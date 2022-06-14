Polkastarter Hits Market Cap of $41.86 Million (POLS)

Polkastarter (POLS) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. In the last seven days, Polkastarter has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar. One Polkastarter coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00002041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkastarter has a total market cap of $41.86 million and approximately $4.79 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Polkastarter

POLS is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,721,432 coins. The official website for Polkastarter is www.polkastarter.com/token . Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

Polkastarter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkastarter directly using U.S. dollars.

