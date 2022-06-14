Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC Has $144.53 Million Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 953,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,840 shares during the period. Copart makes up 8.1% of Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $144,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Copart by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,242,000 after buying an additional 68,539 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Copart by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in Copart by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Copart by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Copart by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 79,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,764,000 after purchasing an additional 18,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CPRT shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $104.87 on Tuesday. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $104.27 and a one year high of $161.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.95 and its 200 day moving average is $126.35. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.47.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

