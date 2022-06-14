Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC Has $50.25 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lowered its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,695 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,776 shares during the quarter. Autodesk accounts for about 2.8% of Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC owned about 0.08% of Autodesk worth $50,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,554. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Europe cut their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.74.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $173.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.16 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.34. The stock has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 78.68 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

