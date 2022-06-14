Premium Income (TSE:PIC.A) Trading Down 51.4%

Premium Income Corporation (TSE:PIC.A – Get Rating)’s share price was down 51.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$6.88 and last traded at C$7.05. Approximately 40,540 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 28,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$92.95 million and a PE ratio of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.91, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.93.

Premium Income Company Profile (TSE:PIC.A)

Premium Income Corporation is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Strathbridge Asset Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It invests in stocks of companies operating primarily in the banking sector. The fund uses financial derivatives such as call and put options to invest in stocks of Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

