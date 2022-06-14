Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,623,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,529,000 after buying an additional 631,800 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,509,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,843,000 after acquiring an additional 470,982 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,888,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,693,000 after purchasing an additional 450,710 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 862,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,368,000 after purchasing an additional 380,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,922,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,123,000 after purchasing an additional 168,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $678.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $454.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $495.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $564.57. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $410.33 and a 1-year high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.44. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.65 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

