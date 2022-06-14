Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $3.81 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.15% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 236.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $70.65 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $70.35 and a 12 month high of $96.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.04.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

