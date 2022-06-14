Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 1,269 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $62.93 on Tuesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $119.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

