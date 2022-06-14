Primalbase Token (PBT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $396.00

Primalbase Token (PBT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 14th. Primalbase Token has a market cap of $944,529.83 and approximately $396.00 worth of Primalbase Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primalbase Token coin can currently be bought for $755.62 or 0.01197075 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Primalbase Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.80 or 0.00428661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004565 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00057983 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002183 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00011458 BTC.

Primalbase Token Profile

Primalbase Token’s genesis date was May 24th, 2017. Primalbase Token’s total supply is 1,250 coins. The official website for Primalbase Token is primalbase.com . Primalbase Token’s official Twitter account is @primalbasehq

According to CryptoCompare, “Primalbase, a co-working initiative, allows users to own real estate by holding the real estate-backed PBT crypto tokens, an asset on the Waves Platform. Holders of the PBT can use, rent or sell the workspace as they wish and get access to all shared workspaces around the world with premium all-inclusive services. “

