Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PRIM. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.67.
PRIM stock opened at $23.29 on Friday. Primoris Services has a 52-week low of $21.47 and a 52-week high of $32.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.07.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.06%.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invenire Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth about $3,417,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth about $4,848,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,391,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,337,000 after acquiring an additional 26,905 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 61.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,488,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 175.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 156,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 99,900 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Primoris Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Primoris Services (PRIM)
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Applied Materials Stock a Supply Chain Regain Play
- Plug Your Nose to Buy Plug Power Stock
- MarketBeat Podcast: Diversity With the Core & Satellite Investment Approach
- PayPal or Block?: Both Payment Innovators are Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.