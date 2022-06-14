ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.78

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.78 and last traded at $16.69, with a volume of 636776 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.71.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

