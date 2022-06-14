ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Shares Acquired by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 2,331,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,781 shares in the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at $7,095,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,811,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 78,748 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 66.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 21,629 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 stock opened at $51.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.47. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $52.28.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.