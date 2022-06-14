ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.33

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.33 and last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 5629 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

PBSFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €14.90 ($15.52) to €13.60 ($14.17) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €11.30 ($11.77) to €8.70 ($9.06) in a report on Sunday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €28.00 ($29.17) to €22.00 ($22.92) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €21.00 ($21.88) to €17.00 ($17.71) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.22.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.33.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.1405 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.