Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.88

Shares of Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.88 and last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank and Moneybarn segments. It offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

