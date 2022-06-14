Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €106.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) received a €106.00 ($110.42) price objective from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 59.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PUM. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €120.00 ($125.00) price objective on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($128.13) price objective on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($114.58) price objective on Puma in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($98.96) price objective on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($125.00) price objective on Puma in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €106.50 ($110.94).

Shares of Puma stock traded down €2.80 ($2.92) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €66.50 ($69.27). 471,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.85. Puma has a fifty-two week low of €60.30 ($62.81) and a fifty-two week high of €115.40 ($120.21). The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €69.62 and a 200 day moving average price of €83.96.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

