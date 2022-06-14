Q Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU)

Q Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in LDH Growth Corp I were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LDHAU. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in LDH Growth Corp I by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $891,000. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,186,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,787,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,979,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000.

Shares of LDHAU stock opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. LDH Growth Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86.

LDH Growth Corp I does not have any significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

