Q Global Advisors LLC Has $15.59 Million Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Q Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,171 shares during the quarter. Ascendis Pharma A/S accounts for about 3.6% of Q Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Q Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $15,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ASND shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $166.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $79.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.11 and a 200 day moving average of $112.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a current ratio of 11.76. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $61.58 and a one year high of $178.71.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.25) by $0.04. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 3,281.45% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

