Q Global Advisors LLC Purchases 37,003 Shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD)

Q Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,003 shares during the quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.65% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iron Park Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the fourth quarter worth about $2,265,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,966,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 52,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 27,478 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the fourth quarter valued at $4,402,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000.

Get ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV alerts:

NASDAQ:ARYD opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.