Q Global Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC)

Q Global Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,719 shares during the quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silverback Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 14.5% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the fourth quarter worth approximately $976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

KVSC opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.09.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

