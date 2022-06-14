Q Global Advisors LLC Takes $376,000 Position in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU)

Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 38,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Noble Rock Acquisition by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Noble Rock Acquisition by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Noble Rock Acquisition by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 85,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

NRACU stock opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

